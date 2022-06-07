Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.
AAUKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,529.14.
Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.61.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
