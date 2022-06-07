Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.38) to GBX 4,300 ($53.88) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($57.64) to GBX 4,200 ($52.63) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,352.89.
NGLOY stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
