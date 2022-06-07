Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.38) to GBX 4,300 ($53.88) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($57.64) to GBX 4,200 ($52.63) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,352.89.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.