ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam purchased 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

