AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $6,437,666.56 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.18. 132,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,346. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.19 and a 12 month high of $146.25.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,620,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

