Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley Sells 2,000 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $109.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,196. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.