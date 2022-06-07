Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Sells $962,854.94 in Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $962,854.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,999,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,051,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ocean Reserves Lp Old also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $662,397.09.

Archrock stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,185. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archrock by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Archrock by 21.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

