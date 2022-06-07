Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,996 shares of company stock worth $11,417,359. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.