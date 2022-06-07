Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,996 shares of company stock worth $11,417,359. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

