Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.56.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.