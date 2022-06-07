Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE ARES opened at $73.37 on Friday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.