Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARDS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 27,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.43. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

