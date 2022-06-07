Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aris Water Solutions.
Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
