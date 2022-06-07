Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $643.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714,843 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 490,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 466,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.