Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 3,728,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.95. Asana has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 621.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

