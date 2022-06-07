Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider John Carter Purchases 1,624,420 Shares

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Rating) insider John Carter acquired 1,624,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,615,316.20 ($1,881,522.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About Aspen Group (Get Rating)
