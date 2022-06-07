Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $34.01.
About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
