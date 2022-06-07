Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $375.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $375.83.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TEAM opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.09. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 191,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 28,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

