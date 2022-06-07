Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.