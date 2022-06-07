Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 878,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,796. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.