Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 27.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

