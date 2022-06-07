Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $106.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

