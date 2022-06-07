Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider David Krall Acquires 20,000 Shares

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Rating) insider David Krall purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.73 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of A$134,600.00 ($96,834.53).

The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get Audinate Group alerts:

Audinate Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions worldwide. The company provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. It offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter, an audio networking solution.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.