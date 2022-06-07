Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 1,111 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.48) per share, for a total transaction of £14,609.65 ($18,307.83).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Tobin acquired 757 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,841 ($12,332.08).

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($16.84) per share, for a total transaction of £39,204.48 ($49,128.42).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($18.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,724.60 ($24,717.54).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin bought 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,521.60 ($24,463.16).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin bought 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.67) per share, for a total transaction of £48,151.90 ($60,340.73).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin bought 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.50 ($18,689.85).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin bought 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($23.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.30 ($18,743.48).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin bought 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($23.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($12,490.10).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($12,457.89).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($23.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($12,391.98).

BOOM opened at GBX 1,237 ($15.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.38 million and a PE ratio of 40.85. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 640 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,814.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,642.64.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.