Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ARR opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Aurora Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 197 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 254 ($3.18). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.27.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

