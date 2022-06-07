Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ARR opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Aurora Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 197 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 254 ($3.18). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.27.
