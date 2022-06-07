Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ARR stock opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.27. Aurora Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 197 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 254 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of £162.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.24.
