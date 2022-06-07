Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.39). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,625,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 535,942 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,055. The stock has a market cap of $141.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.