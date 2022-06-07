Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.38 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

AVYA opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $442.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.63. Avaya has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. Avaya’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avaya by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 327.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 109,304 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

