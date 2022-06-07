Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $156.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.83.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $191.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.03. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

