Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.
Avnet stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19.
In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 49.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 35.3% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
