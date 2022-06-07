B. Riley Lowers Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $11.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SKIL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. Research analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth $93,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

