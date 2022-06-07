Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babylon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE:BBLN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 1,522,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,620. Babylon has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Research analysts predict that Babylon will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babylon by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the first quarter worth $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the first quarter worth $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Babylon by 29.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

