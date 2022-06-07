Bain Capital Venture Investors Sells 1,240,490 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -39.56. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 5,304.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 694,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 269.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 186,732 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

