Ball (NYSE:BALL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation is a provider of metal packaging for beverages, foods & household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. Ball Corporation stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLL. A few years ago, Ball introduced ReAl – a revolutionary technology utilizing recycled aluminum to create a metal alloy that exhibits increased strength and allows weight reduction of the container without affecting package integrity. The original ReAl, which replaced the standard aluminum aerosol can, included 25 percent recycled material to yield an 11 percent lighter package. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:BALL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,949. Ball has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

