Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNCZF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.33) to €3.60 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

