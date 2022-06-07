Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of BCH stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.