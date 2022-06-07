Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itaú Unibanco

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Itaú Unibanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCH. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth $3,268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

