Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.
BSAC stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95.
About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.