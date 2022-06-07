Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,171 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $45,857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,479,000 after purchasing an additional 926,894 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $14,387,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.909 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

