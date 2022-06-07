Bank of America Lowers Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Neutral

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PRAX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

