Bank of America Lowers Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Neutral

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PRAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of PRAX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)
