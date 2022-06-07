BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells $306,981.00 in Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 481,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,089. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

