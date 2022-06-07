Barclays Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $167.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $167.00 price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.12.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,465,872. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.83 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

