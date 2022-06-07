Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock traded up €0.39 ($0.42) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.90 ($25.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.72. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($29.77).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.