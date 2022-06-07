Barclays Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $82.00 Price Target

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $82.00 target price from Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.74.

ORCL traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. 182,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,159. Oracle has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

