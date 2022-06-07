Barclays Boosts Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target to €5.30

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

