Barclays Increases Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 405.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from 400.00 to 405.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $$5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.06.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
