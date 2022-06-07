Barclays Increases Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 405.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from 400.00 to 405.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $$5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

