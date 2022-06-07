Barclays Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $85.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,679,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,821,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

