Barclays Trims Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Target Price to SEK 215

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 235 to SEK 215 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWQXF. DNB Markets lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castellum AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $$17.97 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

