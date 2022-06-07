Barclays Trims Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Target Price to 175.00

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from 215.00 to 175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ENTOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
OTCMKTS:ENTOF remained flat at $$22.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Entra ASA has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $22.70.
Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entra ASA (ENTOF)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.