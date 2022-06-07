Barclays Trims Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Target Price to 175.00

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from 215.00 to 175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENTOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:ENTOF remained flat at $$22.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Entra ASA has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Entra ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.