Barclays Trims UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Target Price to €90.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €110.00 ($118.28) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UCB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $$92.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.70. UCB has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

