Barrington Research Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $75.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. 9,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,233. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.