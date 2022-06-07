Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.00 ($75.27).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

BAS stock opened at €52.52 ($56.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. Basf has a 12-month low of €46.47 ($49.96) and a 12-month high of €69.52 ($74.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.84.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

